First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (FR) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is 23.89x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FR is 1.10. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for FR is 131.26M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.64% of that float. On May 27, 2025, FR’s average trading volume was 1.39M shares.

FR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) has decreased by -0.66 when compared to last closing price of 48.48.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -5.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-18 that US equity markets surged this week – extending a dramatic post “Liberation Day” rebound – after the White House announced a trade truce with China, while investors cheered surprisingly cool inflation data. Quelling one of the primary recession risks, the U.S. and China reached a surprising breakthrough in agreeing to slash tariffs to pre-retaliation levels during a 90-day negotiating period. More good news on the inflation front. Despite the broad-based tariff hikes in April, the critical CPI and the PPI both showed the lowest annual increase in inflation since 2021.

FR’s Market Performance

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (FR) has seen a -5.79% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 1.11% gain in the past month and a -14.23% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.39% for FR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.35% for FR’s stock, with a -8.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FR stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for FR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FR in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $59 based on the research report published on February 21, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FR reach a price target of $52. The rating they have provided for FR stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 14th, 2025.

FR Trading at -3.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.29%, as shares surge +1.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FR fell by -5.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.32. In addition, First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc saw -3.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.47 for the present operating margin

0.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc stands at 0.39. The total capital return value is set at 0.06. Equity return is now at value 10.18, with 5.01 for asset returns.

Based on First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (FR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.47 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.16. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.9. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 5.37.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 557.03 million with net debt to EBITDA at 4.85. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.85for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.13.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (FR) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.