First Bancorp PR (FBP) Stock Observes 1.81% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of First Bancorp PR (FBP) has gone down by -3.44% for the week, with a 3.32% rise in the past month and a 5.53% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.42% for FBP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.62% for FBP’s stock, with a 1.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in First Bancorp PR (NYSE: FBP) Right Now?

First Bancorp PR (NYSE: FBP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99x compared to its average ratio. FBP has 36-month beta value of 0.94. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for FBP is 157.84M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.11% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FBP on May 27, 2025 was 1.34M shares.

FBP) stock’s latest price update

The stock of First Bancorp PR (NYSE: FBP) has increased by 0.45 when compared to last closing price of 20.14.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-19 that Dividends are one of the best benefits to being a shareholder, but finding a great dividend stock is no easy task. Does First Bancorp (FBP) have what it takes?

Analysts’ Opinion of FBP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FBP stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for FBP by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for FBP in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $20 based on the research report published on April 09, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Hovde Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FBP reach a price target of $24, previously predicting the price at $25. The rating they have provided for FBP stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 25th, 2024.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to FBP, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on August 26th of the previous year.

FBP Trading at 5.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FBP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.19%, as shares surge +5.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FBP fell by -3.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.36. In addition, First Bancorp PR saw 8.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FBP starting from RIVERA NAYDA, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $20.20 back on May 02 ’25. After this action, RIVERA NAYDA now owns 240,211 shares of First Bancorp PR, valued at $202,000 using the latest closing price.

RIVERA NAYDA, the Officer of First Bancorp PR, proposed sale 10,000 shares at $20.00 during a trade that took place back on May 02 ’25, which means that RIVERA NAYDA is holding shares at $200,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FBP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.4 for the present operating margin

0.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for First Bancorp PR stands at 0.5. The total capital return value is set at 0.01. Equity return is now at value 18.55, with 1.59 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.46for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.16.

Conclusion

To put it simply, First Bancorp PR (FBP) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.