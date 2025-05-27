FibroBiologics Inc (FBLG) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FBLG is -0.45. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for FBLG is 29.68M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.36% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FBLG on May 27, 2025 was 199.29K shares.

FBLG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of FibroBiologics Inc (NASDAQ: FBLG) has decreased by -5.81 when compared to last closing price of 0.86.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -13.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-16 that HOUSTON, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FibroBiologics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FBLG) (“FibroBiologics”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company with 240+ patents issued and pending with a focus on the development of therapeutics and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblasts and fibroblast-derived materials, today announced that Senior Research Scientist, Dr. Chuo Fang M.D., Ph.D., delivered a poster presentation at the Society for Investigative Dermatology (SID) Annual Meeting that took place in San Diego May 7-10, 2025. The SID Annual Meeting provides a premier forum for skin biology research and education for researchers to share transformative scientific discoveries and medical innovations that improve human health.

FBLG’s Market Performance

FBLG’s stock has fallen by -13.29% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -37.21% and a quarterly drop of -24.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.56% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.98% for FibroBiologics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.15% for FBLG’s stock, with a -57.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FBLG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FBLG stocks, with Rodman & Renshaw repeating the rating for FBLG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FBLG in the upcoming period, according to Rodman & Renshaw is $12 based on the research report published on December 12, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FBLG reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for FBLG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 30th, 2024.

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to FBLG, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on September 24th of the previous year.

FBLG Trading at -17.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FBLG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.56%, as shares sank -33.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FBLG fell by -13.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9326. In addition, FibroBiologics Inc saw -59.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FBLG starting from O’HEERON PETE, who purchase 8,500 shares at the price of $1.91 back on Aug 12 ’24. After this action, O’HEERON PETE now owns 6,056,647 shares of FibroBiologics Inc, valued at $16,269 using the latest closing price.

Khoja Hamid, the Chief Scientific Officer of FibroBiologics Inc, purchase 10,000 shares at $1.90 during a trade that took place back on Aug 12 ’24, which means that Khoja Hamid is holding 11,250 shares at $19,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FBLG

The total capital return value is set at -4.61. Equity return is now at value -559.73, with -67.18 for asset returns.

Based on FibroBiologics Inc (FBLG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.35 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -10.1. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.54. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -926.19.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -13.74 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.

Conclusion

In conclusion, FibroBiologics Inc (FBLG) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.