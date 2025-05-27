Ferguson Enterprises Inc (FERG) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Ferguson Enterprises Inc (NYSE: FERG) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.61 in relation to its previous close of 179.30. However, the company has experienced a -3.51% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-20 that NEWPORT NEWS, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ferguson Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: FERG; LSE: FERG) announces today that it will issue its third quarter results on Tuesday, June 3, 2025. The results will be available on Ferguson’s website at corporate.ferguson.com at 6:45 a.m. ET/11:45 a.m. BST. A conference call and webcast of the analyst and investor presentation will be broadcast at 8:30 a.m. ET/1:30 p.m. BST on the same day. Participants can register for the webcast at corporate.ferguson.com. A slide pre.

Is It Worth Investing in Ferguson Enterprises Inc (NYSE: FERG) Right Now?

Ferguson Enterprises Inc (NYSE: FERG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for FERG is at 1.05. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for FERG is 196.43M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.00% of that float. The average trading volume for FERG on May 27, 2025 was 2.08M shares.

FERG’s Market Performance

FERG’s stock has seen a -3.51% decrease for the week, with a 5.13% rise in the past month and a 3.63% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.48% for Ferguson Enterprises Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.83% for FERG stock, with a simple moving average of -4.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FERG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FERG stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for FERG by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for FERG in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $174 based on the research report published on April 01, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to FERG, setting the target price at $204 in the report published on February 03rd of the current year.

FERG Trading at 6.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FERG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.93%, as shares surge +5.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FERG fell by -3.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $175.00. In addition, Ferguson Enterprises Inc saw 2.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FERG starting from Morrissey Victoria, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $177.00 back on Jan 06 ’25. After this action, Morrissey Victoria now owns 4,282 shares of Ferguson Enterprises Inc, valued at $354,000 using the latest closing price.

Morrissey Victoria, the Officer of Ferguson Enterprises Inc, proposed sale 2,000 shares at $177.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 06 ’25, which means that Morrissey Victoria is holding shares at $354,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FERG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.08 for the present operating margin

0.3 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ferguson Enterprises Inc stands at 0.05. The total capital return value is set at 0.22. Equity return is now at value 30.07, with 10.18 for asset returns.

Based on Ferguson Enterprises Inc (FERG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.52 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.28. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.1. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 13.71.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 2.98 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.83. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.34for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.82.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ferguson Enterprises Inc (FERG) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.