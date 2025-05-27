FBS Global Ltd (FBGL) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of FBS Global Ltd (FBGL) has seen a -8.32% decrease in the past week, with a -14.62% drop in the past month, and a -36.70% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.55% for FBGL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.70% for FBGL’s stock, with a -32.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in FBS Global Ltd (NASDAQ: FBGL) Right Now?

The public float for FBGL is 4.13M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.78% of that float. The average trading volume for FBGL on May 27, 2025 was 639.42K shares.

FBGL) stock’s latest price update

FBS Global Ltd (NASDAQ: FBGL) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -5.01 compared to its previous closing price of 0.63. However, the company has seen a fall of -8.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-20 that Ordinary shares will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market, and the Company’s listing on such exchange is not affected by the receipt of the Notice

FBGL Trading at -21.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FBGL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.32%, as shares surge +0.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FBGL fell by -8.32%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6378. In addition, FBS Global Ltd saw -82.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FBGL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.0 for the present operating margin

0.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for FBS Global Ltd stands at 0.0. The total capital return value is set at -0.01. Equity return is now at value -17.10, with -4.70 for asset returns.

Based on FBS Global Ltd (FBGL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.32 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.54. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.46. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -0.58.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 0.21 million with net debt to EBITDA at -10.3. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.46for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.90.

Conclusion

In conclusion, FBS Global Ltd (FBGL) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.