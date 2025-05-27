FAT Brands Inc (FAT) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FAT is 1.63. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for FAT is 5.20M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.79% of that float. On May 27, 2025, FAT’s average trading volume was 37.61K shares.

The stock price of FAT Brands Inc (NASDAQ: FAT) has dropped by -5.93 compared to previous close of 2.36. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -12.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-09 that FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT ) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2025 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Ken Kuick – Chief Financial Officer Andy Wiederhorn – Chairman Conference Call Participants Alton Stump – Loop Capital Markets Joe Gomes – NOBLE Capital Markets Roger Lipton – Lipton Financial Services Operator Greetings, and welcome to the FAT Brands, Inc. First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode.

FAT’s Market Performance

FAT Brands Inc (FAT) has experienced a -12.94% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -11.20% drop in the past month, and a -34.71% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.89% for FAT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.35% for FAT’s stock, with a -24.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FAT stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for FAT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FAT in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $15 based on the research report published on July 26, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

FAT Trading at -17.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.55%, as shares sank -17.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FAT fell by -12.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.65. In addition, FAT Brands Inc saw -25.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FAT starting from WIEDERHORN ANDREW, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $4.50 back on Nov 22 ’24. After this action, WIEDERHORN ANDREW now owns 11,079 shares of FAT Brands Inc, valued at $4,499 using the latest closing price.

Fog Cutter Holdings, LLC, the 10% Owner of FAT Brands Inc, purchase 1,000 shares at $9.53 during a trade that took place back on Sep 11 ’24, which means that Fog Cutter Holdings, LLC is holding 4,000 shares at $9,530 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.06 for the present operating margin

0.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for FAT Brands Inc stands at -0.32. The total capital return value is set at -0.01.

Based on FAT Brands Inc (FAT), the company’s capital structure generated -1.14 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.0. The debt to equity ratio resting at -0.53. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.27.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -12.82 million with net debt to EBITDA at -3.69. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.78. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.34for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.26.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of FAT Brands Inc (FAT) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.