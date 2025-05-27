Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFAI) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ: FFAI) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.42 in relation to its previous close of 1.19. However, the company has experienced a 5.75% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-26 that LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFAI) (“Faraday Future”, “FF” or the “Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today shared a weekly business update from YT Jia, Founder and Co-CEO of FF. “Now we’re at the CEO Weekly Update #004. Each weekly update is more than just a report, it’s a moment of self-reflection. The act of writing things down forces us to beware of problem-solving and reminds us to.

Is It Worth Investing in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ: FFAI) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 4.67.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for FFAI is 91.54M, and currently, short sellers hold a 21.48% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FFAI on May 27, 2025 was 6.60M shares.

FFAI’s Market Performance

FFAI’s stock has seen a 5.75% increase for the week, with a 13.81% rise in the past month and a -12.77% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.09% for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.98% for FFAI’s stock, with a -44.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FFAI

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FFAI reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for FFAI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 16th, 2021.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Outperform” to FFAI, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on August 17th of the previous year.

FFAI Trading at 4.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FFAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.69%, as shares sank -8.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FFAI rose by +6.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1723. In addition, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc saw -50.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FFAI starting from Aydt Matthias, who purchase 1 shares at the price of $100.00 back on Apr 17 ’25. After this action, Aydt Matthias now owns 1 shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc, valued at $100 using the latest closing price.

Aydt Matthias, the Global Chief Executive Officer of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc, purchase 1 shares at $100.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 28 ’25, which means that Aydt Matthias is holding 1 shares at $100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FFAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-166.86 for the present operating margin

-98.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc stands at -372.69. The total capital return value is set at -0.64. Equity return is now at value -186.28, with -69.83 for asset returns.

Based on Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFAI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.35 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.01. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.53. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -12.28.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -265.48 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.32. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 212.92. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.41.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFAI) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.