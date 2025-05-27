EZCorp, Inc’s (EZPW) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of EZCorp, Inc (EZPW) has gone down by -4.01% for the week, with a -18.19% drop in the past month and a 0.00% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.00% for EZPW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.35% for EZPW stock, with a simple moving average of 4.75% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in EZCorp, Inc (NASDAQ: EZPW) Right Now?

EZCorp, Inc (NASDAQ: EZPW) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for EZPW is at 0.55. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for EZPW is 49.41M, and currently, shorts hold a 21.70% of that float. The average trading volume for EZPW on May 27, 2025 was 1.41M shares.

EZPW) stock’s latest price update

EZCorp, Inc (NASDAQ: EZPW) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.98 in relation to its previous close of 13.14. However, the company has experienced a -4.01% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. benzinga.com reported 2025-05-23 that The most oversold stocks in the financial sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

Analysts’ Opinion of EZPW

ROTH MKM, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EZPW reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for EZPW stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 17th, 2025.

Stephens gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to EZPW, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on November 13th of the previous year.

EZPW Trading at -10.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EZPW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.95%, as shares sank -17.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EZPW fell by -4.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.62. In addition, EZCorp, Inc saw 9.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EZPW starting from Swies Nicole, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $12.47 back on Dec 05 ’24. After this action, Swies Nicole now owns 101,813 shares of EZCorp, Inc, valued at $124,700 using the latest closing price.

Swies Nicole, the Officer of EZCorp, Inc, proposed sale 10,000 shares at $12.65 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05 ’24, which means that Swies Nicole is holding shares at $126,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EZPW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.1 for the present operating margin

0.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for EZCorp, Inc stands at 0.07. The total capital return value is set at 0.08. Equity return is now at value 10.84, with 5.37 for asset returns.

Based on EZCorp, Inc (EZPW), the company’s capital structure generated 0.5 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.16. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.01. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 9.44.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 162.26 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.09. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.53for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.04.

Conclusion

In conclusion, EZCorp, Inc (EZPW) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.