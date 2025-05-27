Extreme Networks Inc (EXTR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Extreme Networks Inc (NASDAQ: EXTR) has dropped by -2.84 compared to previous close of 15.84. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -5.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days. accessnewswire.com reported 2025-05-25 that NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 25, 2025 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Extreme Networks, Inc. (“Extreme Networks” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ:EXTR). Investors who purchased Extreme Networks securities prior to July 27, 2022, and continue to hold to the present, are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/EXTR.

Is It Worth Investing in Extreme Networks Inc (NASDAQ: EXTR) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.74. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for EXTR is 129.18M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.23% of that float. On May 27, 2025, the average trading volume of EXTR was 1.40M shares.

EXTR’s Market Performance

EXTR stock saw an increase of -5.12% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 24.62% and a quarterly increase of 1.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.25%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.26% for Extreme Networks Inc (EXTR). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.75% for EXTR’s stock, with a simple moving average of 1.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXTR stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for EXTR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EXTR in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $14 based on the research report published on May 16, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Rosenblatt, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EXTR reach a price target of $17, previously predicting the price at $15. The rating they have provided for EXTR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 02nd, 2024.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to EXTR, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on April 15th of the previous year.

EXTR Trading at 11.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.25%, as shares surge +23.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXTR fell by -5.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.98. In addition, Extreme Networks Inc saw -8.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXTR starting from MEYERCORD EDWARD, who sale 35,725 shares at the price of $13.73 back on May 01 ’25. After this action, MEYERCORD EDWARD now owns 1,510,719 shares of Extreme Networks Inc, valued at $490,676 using the latest closing price.

MEYERCORD EDWARD, the PRESIDENT AND CEO of Extreme Networks Inc, sale 35,725 shares at $13.12 during a trade that took place back on Apr 01 ’25, which means that MEYERCORD EDWARD is holding 1,510,719 shares at $468,791 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.02 for the present operating margin

0.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Extreme Networks Inc stands at -0.05. The total capital return value is set at -0.04. Equity return is now at value -78.83, with -4.99 for asset returns.

Based on Extreme Networks Inc (EXTR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.46 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.43. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.84. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.52.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -19.61 million with net debt to EBITDA at 11.46. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.95for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.93.

Conclusion

To sum up, Extreme Networks Inc (EXTR) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.