Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE: EXR) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.66 in relation to its previous close of 144.78. However, the company has experienced a -3.97% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-25 that REITs offer diversified, inflation-hedged income and capital appreciation, making them a compelling addition to any long-term investment portfolio. Current REIT valuations are attractive, with strong growth projected in sectors like data centers, industrial, net lease, and residential properties. I recommend focusing on quality REITs trading below historical multiples, emphasizing margin of safety and reliable dividend growth.

Is It Worth Investing in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE: EXR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE: EXR) is above average at 33.88x. The 36-month beta value for EXR is also noteworthy at 1.12. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for EXR is 209.29M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.57% of that float. The average trading volume of EXR on May 27, 2025 was 1.21M shares.

EXR’s Market Performance

EXR stock saw an increase of -3.97% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 2.73% and a quarterly increase of -8.37%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.27%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.60% for Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.20% for EXR stock, with a simple moving average of -7.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXR stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for EXR by listing it as a “Sector Outperform.” The predicted price for EXR in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $149 based on the research report published on April 09, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Scotiabank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EXR reach a price target of $167. The rating they have provided for EXR stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on January 10th, 2025.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to EXR, setting the target price at $175 in the report published on October 21st of the previous year.

EXR Trading at 1.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.27%, as shares surge +3.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXR fell by -3.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $147.50. In addition, Extra Space Storage Inc saw -2.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXR starting from Margolis Joseph D, who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $147.45 back on Apr 01 ’25. After this action, Margolis Joseph D now owns 9,190 shares of Extra Space Storage Inc, valued at $1,105,875 using the latest closing price.

COVE HOLLOW LANE II LCC, the Director of Extra Space Storage Inc, proposed sale 7,500 shares at $148.49 during a trade that took place back on Apr 01 ’25, which means that COVE HOLLOW LANE II LCC is holding shares at $1,113,675 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.44 for the present operating margin

0.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Extra Space Storage Inc stands at 0.28. The total capital return value is set at 0.05. Equity return is now at value 6.46, with 3.23 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 2.16 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -0.05. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.4.

Conclusion

In summary, Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.