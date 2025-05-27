Expro Group Holdings N.V (XPRO) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Expro Group Holdings N.V (NYSE: XPRO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 13.42x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.17. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for XPRO is 113.48M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.61% of that float. On May 27, 2025, the average trading volume of XPRO was 1.35M shares.

XPRO) stock’s latest price update

Expro Group Holdings N.V (NYSE: XPRO)’s stock price has plunge by -0.25relation to previous closing price of 7.87. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -6.99% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-22 that HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Expro (NYSE: XPRO) has been awarded multi-year Tubular Running Services (TRS) contracts by two leading Super-Major operators in the Gulf of America, covering both deepwater drill ships and platform rigs. Collectively valued at over $80 million, these contract awards integrate some of Expro’s most advanced technologies, including the E&P Special Meritorious award-winning Centri-FITM platform. Centri-FITM serves as the operational hub, designed to drive efficiencies.

XPRO’s Market Performance

Expro Group Holdings N.V (XPRO) has experienced a -6.99% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -5.88% drop in the past month, and a -39.71% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.95% for XPRO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.99% for XPRO’s stock, with a -40.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XPRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XPRO stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for XPRO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for XPRO in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $18 based on the research report published on December 13, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XPRO reach a price target of $23, previously predicting the price at $22. The rating they have provided for XPRO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 03rd, 2024.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to XPRO, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on May 14th of the previous year.

XPRO Trading at -10.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XPRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.92%, as shares sank -4.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XPRO fell by -6.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.18. In addition, Expro Group Holdings N.V saw -37.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XPRO starting from Jardon Michael, who purchase 45,200 shares at the price of $10.91 back on Dec 17 ’24. After this action, Jardon Michael now owns 336,674 shares of Expro Group Holdings N.V, valued at $493,132 using the latest closing price.

Drummond Robert Wayne Jr, the Director of Expro Group Holdings N.V, purchase 18,000 shares at $11.39 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16 ’24, which means that Drummond Robert Wayne Jr is holding 69,181 shares at $205,020 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XPRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.06 for the present operating margin

0.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Expro Group Holdings N.V stands at 0.04. The total capital return value is set at 0.06. Equity return is now at value 4.91, with 3.19 for asset returns.

Based on Expro Group Holdings N.V (XPRO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.12 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.89. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.14. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 13.84.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 273.95 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.08. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.33for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.11.

Conclusion

To sum up, Expro Group Holdings N.V (XPRO) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.