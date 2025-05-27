ExlService Holdings Inc (EXLS) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of ExlService Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EXLS) has plunged by -0.61 when compared to previous closing price of 45.86, but the company has seen a -1.06% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-22 that Designation underscores EXL’s digital innovation and proven success delivering data and AI solutions for global clients Designation underscores EXL’s digital innovation and proven success delivering data and AI solutions for global clients

Is It Worth Investing in ExlService Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EXLS) Right Now?

ExlService Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EXLS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EXLS is 0.84. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for EXLS is 156.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.44% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EXLS on May 27, 2025 was 1.43M shares.

EXLS’s Market Performance

The stock of ExlService Holdings Inc (EXLS) has seen a -1.06% decrease in the past week, with a 1.70% rise in the past month, and a -5.46% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.31% for EXLS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.24% for EXLS stock, with a simple moving average of 4.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXLS stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for EXLS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EXLS in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $42 based on the research report published on September 09, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EXLS reach a price target of $40, previously predicting the price at $34. The rating they have provided for EXLS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 08th, 2024.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to EXLS, setting the target price at $36 in the report published on January 17th of the previous year.

EXLS Trading at -0.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.52%, as shares surge +2.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXLS fell by -1.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.15. In addition, ExlService Holdings Inc saw 2.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXLS starting from Bhalla Vikas, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $46.11 back on May 08 ’25. After this action, Bhalla Vikas now owns 135,046 shares of ExlService Holdings Inc, valued at $1,152,750 using the latest closing price.

Bhalla Vikas, the Officer of ExlService Holdings Inc, proposed sale 25,000 shares at $46.11 during a trade that took place back on May 08 ’25, which means that Bhalla Vikas is holding shares at $1,152,776 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.15 for the present operating margin

0.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for ExlService Holdings Inc stands at 0.11. The total capital return value is set at 0.2. Equity return is now at value 23.81, with 13.87 for asset returns.

Based on ExlService Holdings Inc (EXLS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.28 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.76. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.38. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 17.52.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 297.2 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.68. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.74for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.39.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ExlService Holdings Inc (EXLS) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.