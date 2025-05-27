Examining the Volatility of Warner Music Group Corp’s (WMG) Stock

The stock of Warner Music Group Corp (WMG) has seen a -5.31% decrease in the past week, with a -10.27% drop in the past month, and a -26.33% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.18% for WMG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.65% for WMG’s stock, with a -15.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Warner Music Group Corp (NASDAQ: WMG) Right Now?

Warner Music Group Corp (NASDAQ: WMG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47x compared to its average ratio. WMG has 36-month beta value of 1.26. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for WMG is 136.63M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.75% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WMG on May 27, 2025 was 1.91M shares.

WMG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Warner Music Group Corp (NASDAQ: WMG) has surged by 0.58 when compared to previous closing price of 26.07, but the company has seen a -5.31% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-16 that NEW YORK, May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Warner Music Group Corp. (“Warner Music Group” or “WMG”) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share on WMG’s Class A Common Stock and Class B Common Stock. The dividend is payable on June 3, 2025, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 27, 2025.

Analysts’ Opinion of WMG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WMG stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for WMG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for WMG in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $28 based on the research report published on May 12, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WMG reach a price target of $32. The rating they have provided for WMG stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on April 21st, 2025.

FBN Securities gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to WMG, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on March 28th of the current year.

WMG Trading at -11.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WMG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.29%, as shares sank -12.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WMG fell by -5.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.39. In addition, Warner Music Group Corp saw -15.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WMG starting from Matusch Timothy, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $31.43 back on Apr 02 ’25. After this action, Matusch Timothy now owns 87,649 shares of Warner Music Group Corp, valued at $31,430 using the latest closing price.

Matusch Timothy, the Officer of Warner Music Group Corp, proposed sale 1,000 shares at $31.43 during a trade that took place back on Apr 02 ’25, which means that Matusch Timothy is holding shares at $31,430 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WMG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.12 for the present operating margin

0.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Warner Music Group Corp stands at 0.07. The total capital return value is set at 0.13. Equity return is now at value 89.20, with 4.87 for asset returns.

Based on Warner Music Group Corp (WMG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.89 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.2. The debt to equity ratio resting at 8.03. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 4.69.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.09 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.13. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.78. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.2for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.66.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Warner Music Group Corp (WMG) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.