Examining the Volatility of InfuSystem Holdings Inc’s (INFU) Stock

In the past week, INFU stock has gone down by -12.03%, with a monthly gain of 8.20% and a quarterly plunge of -28.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.11%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.29% for InfuSystem Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.33% for INFU’s stock, with a -21.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in InfuSystem Holdings Inc (AMEX: INFU) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for InfuSystem Holdings Inc (AMEX: INFU) is above average at 36.85x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.81.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for INFU is 18.96M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.61% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of INFU on May 27, 2025 was 146.74K shares.

InfuSystem Holdings Inc (AMEX: INFU)'s stock price has gone decline by -6.72 in comparison to its previous close of 5.80, however, the company has experienced a -12.03% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INFU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INFU stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for INFU by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for INFU in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $13 based on the research report published on September 26, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Northland Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see INFU reach a price target of $27. The rating they have provided for INFU stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 26th, 2021.

Sidoti gave a rating of “Buy” to INFU, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on December 29th of the previous year.

INFU Trading at 1.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INFU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.11%, as shares surge +8.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INFU fell by -12.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.39. In addition, InfuSystem Holdings Inc saw -35.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INFU starting from Richard Dilorio, who proposed sale 20,000 shares at the price of $6.10 back on May 21 ’25. After this action, Richard Dilorio now owns shares of InfuSystem Holdings Inc, valued at $122,000 using the latest closing price.

Hundzinski Ronald T, the Director of InfuSystem Holdings Inc, purchase 5,000 shares at $6.09 during a trade that took place back on May 19 ’25, which means that Hundzinski Ronald T is holding 5,000 shares at $30,450 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INFU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.06 for the present operating margin

0.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for InfuSystem Holdings Inc stands at 0.03. The total capital return value is set at 0.09. Equity return is now at value 5.94, with 3.05 for asset returns.

Based on InfuSystem Holdings Inc (INFU), the company’s capital structure generated 0.38 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.66. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.6. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 8.48.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 20.03 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.76. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.76for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.21.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, InfuSystem Holdings Inc (INFU) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.