Examining the Volatility of Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc’s (DAWN) Stock

The stock of Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc (DAWN) has gone up by 0.32% for the week, with a -20.63% drop in the past month and a -48.52% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.12% for DAWN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.88% for DAWN’s stock, with a -46.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DAWN) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DAWN is -1.30. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for DAWN is 74.66M and currently, short sellers hold a 23.71% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DAWN on May 27, 2025 was 1.40M shares.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DAWN)'s stock price has dropped by 0.00 in relation to previous closing price of 6.27. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DAWN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DAWN stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for DAWN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DAWN in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $33 based on the research report published on October 09, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DAWN reach a price target of $24, previously predicting the price at $11. The rating they have provided for DAWN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 01st, 2024.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to DAWN, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on April 24th of the previous year.

DAWN Trading at -14.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DAWN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.59%, as shares sank -18.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DAWN rose by +0.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.81. In addition, Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc saw -50.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DAWN starting from Merendino Lauren, who sale 3,927 shares at the price of $6.26 back on May 16 ’25. After this action, Merendino Lauren now owns 35,161 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $24,575 using the latest closing price.

Dubow Adam, the GENERAL COUNSEL of Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc, sale 4,552 shares at $6.26 during a trade that took place back on May 16 ’25, which means that Dubow Adam is holding 47,136 shares at $28,486 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DAWN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.18 for the present operating margin

0.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc stands at -0.43. The total capital return value is set at -0.39. Equity return is now at value -17.80, with -16.05 for asset returns.

Based on Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc (DAWN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -29.97.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -217.27 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.16. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.97for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.3. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.62.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc (DAWN) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.