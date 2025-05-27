Examining the Volatility of Altria Group Inc’s (MO) Stock

The stock of Altria Group Inc (MO) has gone down by -0.13% for the week, with a 1.94% rise in the past month and a 6.05% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.44% for MO. . The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.50% for MO’s stock, with a 9.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Altria Group Inc (NYSE: MO) Right Now?

Altria Group Inc (NYSE: MO) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MO is 0.64. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for MO is 1.68B and currently, short sellers hold a 2.30% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MO on May 27, 2025 was 10.48M shares.

MO) stock’s latest price update

Altria Group Inc (NYSE: MO)’s stock price has dropped by -0.59 in relation to previous closing price of 59.74. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days. marketbeat.com reported 2025-05-27 that When investors look for dividend stocks, one of the first metrics they consider is dividend yield. This measure measures how much a company pays out in annual dividends relative to its stock price.

Analysts’ Opinion of MO

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MO reach a price target of $54. The rating they have provided for MO stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on January 16th, 2025.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to MO, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on December 06th of the previous year.

MO Trading at 1.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.74%, as shares surge +2.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MO fell by -0.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.09. In addition, Altria Group Inc saw 13.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.49 for the present operating margin

0.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Altria Group Inc stands at 0.49. The total capital return value is set at 0.41.

Based on Altria Group Inc (MO), the company’s capital structure generated 1.16 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.33. The debt to equity ratio resting at -7.42. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 9.15.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 15.07 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.52. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.78. The receivables turnover for the company is 81.34for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.57.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Altria Group Inc (MO) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high..