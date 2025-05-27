Exagen Inc (XGN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Exagen Inc (NASDAQ: XGN)’s stock price has gone rise by 9.45 in comparison to its previous close of 6.03, however, the company has experienced a 9.82% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-09 that CARLSBAD, Calif., May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Exagen Inc. (Nasdaq: XGN), a leading provider of autoimmune testing solutions, today announced that it has completed the sale of an additional 502,500 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $5.25 per share on May 8, 2025, pursuant to the full exercise of the option granted by Exagen to the underwriter in connection with its previously announced public offering of 3,350,000 shares of common stock, which closed on May 9, 2025.

Is It Worth Investing in Exagen Inc (NASDAQ: XGN) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for XGN is also noteworthy at 1.56. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for XGN is 11.20M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.81% of that float. The average trading volume of XGN on May 27, 2025 was 186.35K shares.

XGN’s Market Performance

XGN stock saw an increase of 9.82% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 12.82% and a quarterly increase of 83.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.91%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.62% for Exagen Inc (XGN). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.36% for XGN’s stock, with a 69.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XGN

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XGN reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for XGN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 15th, 2021.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Buy” to XGN, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on April 15th of the previous year.

XGN Trading at 31.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.91%, as shares surge +6.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +97.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XGN rose by +9.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +175.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.15. In addition, Exagen Inc saw 60.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XGN starting from NMSIC Co-Investment Fund, L.P., who sale 350,000 shares at the price of $3.30 back on Mar 25 ’25. After this action, NMSIC Co-Investment Fund, L.P. now owns 1,758,958 shares of Exagen Inc, valued at $1,155,000 using the latest closing price.

NMSIC Co-Investment Fund, L.P., the 10% Owner of Exagen Inc, sale 200,000 shares at $3.30 during a trade that took place back on Nov 20 ’24, which means that NMSIC Co-Investment Fund, L.P. is holding 2,108,958 shares at $660,040 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.25 for the present operating margin

0.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Exagen Inc stands at -0.27. The total capital return value is set at -0.53. Equity return is now at value -117.50, with -34.04 for asset returns.

Based on Exagen Inc (XGN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.44 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -2.96. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.79. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -12.28.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -11.14 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.51. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.85for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.32.

Conclusion

In summary, Exagen Inc (XGN) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.