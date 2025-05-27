Evotec SE ADR (EVO) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Evotec SE ADR (NASDAQ: EVO)’s stock price has gone rise by 17.37 in comparison to its previous close of 4.03, however, the company has experienced a 16.50% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. accessnewswire.com reported 2025-05-07 that Gates Foundation supports Evotec with a $ 2.5 M grant to generate critical data supporting development of next generation tuberculosis drug combinations. The collaboration continues a successful partnership on evaluating new treatment regimens aimed at reducing treatment duration and overcoming resistance to current therapies.

Is It Worth Investing in Evotec SE ADR (NASDAQ: EVO) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.68. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for EVO is 336.82M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.21% of that float. On May 27, 2025, the average trading volume of EVO was 117.32K shares.

EVO’s Market Performance

EVO’s stock has seen a 16.50% increase for the week, with a 12.35% rise in the past month and a 6.05% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.97% for Evotec SE ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.77% for EVO’s stock, with a 20.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EVO Trading at 26.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.93%, as shares surge +12.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVO rose by +16.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.16. In addition, Evotec SE ADR saw 13.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EVO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.18 for the present operating margin

0.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Evotec SE ADR stands at -0.26. The total capital return value is set at -0.09. Equity return is now at value -20.41, with -9.92 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -80.66 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.91. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.12for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.03.

Conclusion

To sum up, Evotec SE ADR (EVO) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.