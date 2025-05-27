EVgo Inc (EVGO) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of EVgo Inc (EVGO) has seen a 7.66% increase in the past week, with a 46.70% gain in the past month, and a 48.88% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.51% for EVGO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.58% for EVGO’s stock, with a -7.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in EVgo Inc (NASDAQ: EVGO) Right Now?

EVGO has 36-month beta value of 2.36. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for EVGO is 126.69M, and currently, short sellers hold a 27.36% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EVGO on May 27, 2025 was 4.25M shares.

EVGO) stock’s latest price update

EVgo Inc (NASDAQ: EVGO) has seen a rise in its stock price by 4.30 in relation to its previous close of 3.84. However, the company has experienced a 7.66% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. invezz.com reported 2025-05-24 that EVgo stock price has held steady in the past few days as investors cheered its ongoing growth trajectory. Most of this growth happened after it reported strong earnings earlier this month.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVGO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EVGO stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for EVGO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EVGO in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $8.50 based on the research report published on October 10, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

TD Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EVGO reach a price target of $7, previously predicting the price at $5. The rating they have provided for EVGO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 03rd, 2024.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to EVGO, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on October 03rd of the previous year.

EVGO Trading at 33.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.20%, as shares surge +40.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +65.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVGO rose by +6.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.52. In addition, EVgo Inc saw -1.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EVGO starting from KISH DENNIS G, who sale 73,215 shares at the price of $3.69 back on May 20 ’25. After this action, KISH DENNIS G now owns 72,269 shares of EVgo Inc, valued at $270,039 using the latest closing price.

KISH DENNIS G, the President of EVgo Inc, sale 46,785 shares at $3.75 during a trade that took place back on May 19 ’25, which means that KISH DENNIS G is holding 145,484 shares at $175,612 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EVGO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.48 for the present operating margin

0.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for EVgo Inc stands at -0.4. The total capital return value is set at -0.18.

Based on EVgo Inc (EVGO), the company’s capital structure generated 1.28 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.02. The debt to equity ratio resting at -4.58. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 256.48.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -83.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.28. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.46for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.06.

Conclusion

To put it simply, EVgo Inc (EVGO) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.