Everi Holdings Inc (EVRI) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE: EVRI)’s stock price has increased by 0.14 compared to its previous closing price of 14.08. However, the company has seen a 0.14% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-12 that Everi Holdings (EVRI) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.04 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.11 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.05 per share a year ago.

Is It Worth Investing in Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE: EVRI) Right Now?

Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE: EVRI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.98x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EVRI is 1.24. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for EVRI is 83.83M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.13% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EVRI on May 27, 2025 was 1.54M shares.

EVRI’s Market Performance

EVRI’s stock has seen a 0.14% increase for the week, with a 2.17% rise in the past month and a 2.32% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.25% for Everi Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.38% for EVRI stock, with a simple moving average of 4.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVRI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EVRI stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for EVRI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EVRI in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $12 based on the research report published on April 05, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EVRI reach a price target of $28. The rating they have provided for EVRI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 05th, 2022.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to EVRI, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on April 28th of the previous year.

EVRI Trading at 2.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVRI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.11%, as shares surge +1.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVRI rose by +0.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.05. In addition, Everi Holdings Inc saw 4.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EVRI starting from VALLI TODD A., who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $13.75 back on Apr 21 ’25. After this action, VALLI TODD A. now owns 57,413 shares of Everi Holdings Inc, valued at $412,500 using the latest closing price.

TODD VALLI, the Officer of Everi Holdings Inc, proposed sale 30,000 shares at $13.75 during a trade that took place back on Apr 21 ’25, which means that TODD VALLI is holding shares at $412,491 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EVRI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.11 for the present operating margin

0.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Everi Holdings Inc stands at 0.02. The total capital return value is set at 0.07. Equity return is now at value 5.81, with 0.66 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 243.14 million with net debt to EBITDA at -4.49. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.68. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.34for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Everi Holdings Inc (EVRI) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.