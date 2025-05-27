Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Red Cat Holdings Inc’s (RCAT) Stock

The stock of Red Cat Holdings Inc (RCAT) has seen a -8.60% decrease in the past week, with a 21.16% gain in the past month, and a -4.94% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.16% for RCAT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.60% for RCAT stock, with a simple moving average of 4.04% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Red Cat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: RCAT) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for RCAT is also noteworthy at 0.80. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for RCAT is 72.45M, and at present, short sellers hold a 18.89% of that float. The average trading volume of RCAT on May 27, 2025 was 4.66M shares.

RCAT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Red Cat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: RCAT) has plunged by -7.80 when compared to previous closing price of 6.82, but the company has seen a -8.60% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-27 that ATLANTA, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (“Red Cat” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: RCAT). The lawsuit alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse information, including allegations that: (i) the Salt Lake City Facility’s production capacity, and Defendants’ progress in developing the same, was overstated; (ii) the overall value of the SRR Contract was overstated; and (iii) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Analysts’ Opinion of RCAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RCAT stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for RCAT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for RCAT in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $13 based on the research report published on March 11, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Ladenburg Thalmann, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RCAT reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for RCAT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 14th, 2024.

RCAT Trading at 6.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RCAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.18%, as shares surge +25.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RCAT fell by -5.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +236.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.08. In addition, Red Cat Holdings Inc saw -51.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RCAT starting from Freedman Joseph David, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $13.61 back on Dec 26 ’24. After this action, Freedman Joseph David now owns 610,190 shares of Red Cat Holdings Inc, valued at $340,250 using the latest closing price.

Freedman Joseph David, the Director of Red Cat Holdings Inc, sale 15,000 shares at $14.24 during a trade that took place back on Dec 30 ’24, which means that Freedman Joseph David is holding 585,190 shares at $213,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RCAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.68 for the present operating margin

-0.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Red Cat Holdings Inc stands at -4.57. The total capital return value is set at -33.72. Equity return is now at value -68.83, with -61.61 for asset returns.

Based on Red Cat Holdings Inc (RCAT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.49 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.11. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.96. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1049.1.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -17.46 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.43. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 47.1. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.88for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.

Conclusion

In summary, Red Cat Holdings Inc (RCAT) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.