Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Crown Holdings, Inc’s (CCK) Stock

The stock of Crown Holdings, Inc (CCK) has seen a -2.42% decrease in the past week, with a 8.42% gain in the past month, and a 11.78% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.87% for CCK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.41% for CCK’s stock, with a 7.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Crown Holdings, Inc (NYSE: CCK) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Crown Holdings, Inc (NYSE: CCK) is above average at 20.85x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.76.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CCK is 115.33M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.45% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CCK on May 27, 2025 was 1.36M shares.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CCK stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for CCK by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CCK in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $105 based on the research report published on January 13, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CCK reach a price target of $90, previously predicting the price at $85. The rating they have provided for CCK stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 16th, 2024.

Truist gave a rating of “Hold” to CCK, setting the target price at $88 in the report published on March 27th of the previous year.

CCK Trading at 6.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.38%, as shares surge +8.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCK fell by -2.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $97.44. In addition, Crown Holdings, Inc saw 17.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCK starting from Kalaus Christy L., who sale 2,130 shares at the price of $99.41 back on May 16 ’25. After this action, Kalaus Christy L. now owns 4,500 shares of Crown Holdings, Inc, valued at $211,743 using the latest closing price.

Kalaus Christy L., the Officer of Crown Holdings, Inc, proposed sale 2,130 shares at $99.41 during a trade that took place back on May 16 ’25, which means that Kalaus Christy L. is holding shares at $211,743 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.13 for the present operating margin

0.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Crown Holdings, Inc stands at 0.05. The total capital return value is set at 0.17. Equity return is now at value 21.30, with 3.86 for asset returns.

Based on Crown Holdings, Inc (CCK), the company’s capital structure generated 0.71 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.2. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.47. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.57.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.64 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.39. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.0for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.87.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Crown Holdings, Inc (CCK) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.