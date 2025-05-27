Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Apartment Investment & Management Co’s (AIV) Stock

The stock of Apartment Investment & Management Co (AIV) has gone down by -5.45% for the week, with a 0.65% rise in the past month and a -12.65% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.62% for AIV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.74% for AIV’s stock, with a -6.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Apartment Investment & Management Co (NYSE: AIV) Right Now?

AIV has 36-month beta value of 1.40. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for AIV is 130.97M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.95% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AIV on May 27, 2025 was 885.72K shares.

AIV) stock’s latest price update

Apartment Investment & Management Co (NYSE: AIV)’s stock price has decreased by -0.51 compared to its previous closing price of 7.84. However, the company has seen a -5.45% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-08 that DENVER, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Apartment Investment and Management Company (“Aimco”) (NYSE: AIV) announced today first quarter results for 2025 and provided highlights on recent activities. Financial Results Aimco’s net loss attributable to common stockholders per share, on a fully dilutive basis, was $(0.10) for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Analysts’ Opinion of AIV

Scotiabank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AIV reach a price target of $41. The rating they have provided for AIV stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on December 04th, 2020.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Sell” to AIV, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on September 18th of the previous year.

AIV Trading at -3.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.31%, as shares surge +1.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIV fell by -5.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.02. In addition, Apartment Investment & Management Co saw -8.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AIV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.09 for the present operating margin

0.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Apartment Investment & Management Co stands at -0.51. The total capital return value is set at -0.01. Equity return is now at value -48.27, with -5.40 for asset returns.

Based on Apartment Investment & Management Co (AIV), the company’s capital structure generated 0.92 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.02. The debt to equity ratio resting at 10.91. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -0.24.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 80.66 million with net debt to EBITDA at 19.41. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.73. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.51for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.11.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Apartment Investment & Management Co (AIV) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.