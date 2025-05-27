Evaluating the Impact of -7.47 Increase on Urban-gro Inc’s (UGRO) Stock

The stock of Urban-gro Inc (UGRO) has gone down by -5.77% for the week, with a -27.47% drop in the past month and a -53.18% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.83% for UGRO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.30% for UGRO’s stock, with a -65.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Urban-gro Inc (NASDAQ: UGRO) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for UGRO is 0.97. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for UGRO is 10.06M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.13% of that float. On May 27, 2025, UGRO’s average trading volume was 227.62K shares.

UGRO) stock’s latest price update

Urban-gro Inc (NASDAQ: UGRO) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -7.47 compared to its previous closing price of 0.39. However, the company has seen a fall of -5.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days. accessnewswire.com reported 2025-05-23 that LAFAYETTE, COLORADO / ACCESS Newswire / May 23, 2025 / urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) (“urban-gro” or the “Company”), an integrated professional services and Design-Build firm offering solutions to the Controlled Environment Agriculture (“CEA”) and other commercial sectors, today announced that the Company received a notice (the “Notice”) from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) on May 21, 2025, stating that because the Company had not yet filed its its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2025 (the “Form 10-Q”) and its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2024 (the “Form 10-K”), the Company continues to be out of compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1). Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) requires listed companies to timely file all required periodic financial reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Analysts’ Opinion of UGRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UGRO stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for UGRO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for UGRO in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $20 based on the research report published on March 21, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

UGRO Trading at -26.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UGRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.73%, as shares sank -21.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -53.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UGRO fell by -5.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4093. In addition, Urban-gro Inc saw -61.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UGRO starting from AWM Investment Company, Inc., who sale 18,802 shares at the price of $1.19 back on Dec 13 ’24. After this action, AWM Investment Company, Inc. now owns 1,212,836 shares of Urban-gro Inc, valued at $22,463 using the latest closing price.

AWM Investment Company, Inc., the 10% Owner of Urban-gro Inc, sale 33,839 shares at $1.22 during a trade that took place back on Dec 10 ’24, which means that AWM Investment Company, Inc. is holding 1,256,130 shares at $41,307 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UGRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.22 for the present operating margin

0.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Urban-gro Inc stands at -0.23. The total capital return value is set at -3.65. Equity return is now at value -146.60, with -36.07 for asset returns.

Based on Urban-gro Inc (UGRO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.73 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.85. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.69. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -106.04.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -16.99 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.44. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.05for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Urban-gro Inc (UGRO) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.