Evaluating the Impact of -3.02 Increase on E2open Parent Holdings Inc’s (ETWO) Stock

The stock of E2open Parent Holdings Inc (ETWO) has seen a -7.55% decrease in the past week, with a 20.66% gain in the past month, and a 10.30% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.77% for ETWO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.17% for ETWO stock, with a simple moving average of -14.17% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in E2open Parent Holdings Inc (NYSE: ETWO) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for ETWO is also noteworthy at 1.13. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ETWO is 236.62M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.08% of that float. The average trading volume of ETWO on May 27, 2025 was 1.43M shares.

ETWO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of E2open Parent Holdings Inc (NYSE: ETWO) has decreased by -3.02 when compared to last closing price of 2.65. Despite this, the company has experienced a -7.55% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. wsj.com reported 2025-05-25 that Australian logistics-software provider WiseTech Global agreed to buy U.S.-listed e2open in a $2.1 billion deal.

Analysts’ Opinion of ETWO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ETWO stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ETWO by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for ETWO in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $2.90 based on the research report published on December 11, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ETWO reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for ETWO stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on January 17th, 2024.

Redburn Atlantic gave a rating of “Neutral” to ETWO, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on October 12th of the previous year.

ETWO Trading at 14.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETWO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.23%, as shares surge +20.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETWO fell by -7.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.49. In addition, E2open Parent Holdings Inc saw -3.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ETWO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.68 for the present operating margin

0.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for E2open Parent Holdings Inc stands at -0.75. The total capital return value is set at -0.18. Equity return is now at value -56.65, with -23.94 for asset returns.

Based on E2open Parent Holdings Inc (ETWO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.5 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.07. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.98. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -4.1.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 164.55 million with net debt to EBITDA at -4.75. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.8. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.39for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.11.

Conclusion

In summary, E2open Parent Holdings Inc (ETWO) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.