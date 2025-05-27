Evaluating the Impact of -2.42 Increase on Fusion Fuel Green Ltd’s (HTOO) Stock

The stock of Fusion Fuel Green Ltd (HTOO) has seen a -7.24% decrease in the past week, with a 24.95% gain in the past month, and a -20.35% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.49% for HTOO. . The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.01% for HTOO’s stock, with a -34.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Fusion Fuel Green Ltd (NASDAQ: HTOO) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.96. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for HTOO is 19.81M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.36% of that float. On May 27, 2025, the average trading volume of HTOO was 176.21K shares.

HTOO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Fusion Fuel Green Ltd (NASDAQ: HTOO) has decreased by -2.42 when compared to last closing price of 0.31.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -7.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-27 that DUBLIN, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fusion Fuel Green PLC (Nasdaq: HTOO) (“Fusion Fuel” or the “Company”), a provider of integrated energy solutions, today announced that it has executed non-binding Heads of Terms (“Heads of Terms”) with a privately-held United Kingdom-based fuel distribution business (“Target”) to acquire 100% of the equity of Target and certain related companies from their existing shareholders. The signing of the Heads of Terms follows the signing of a non-binding Letter of Intent between the parties, which was previously announced by the Company on April 9, 2025.

Analysts’ Opinion of HTOO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HTOO stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for HTOO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HTOO in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $25 based on the research report published on June 08, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

HTOO Trading at 10.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HTOO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.99%, as shares surge +22.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HTOO fell by -4.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2969. In addition, Fusion Fuel Green Ltd saw -46.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HTOO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.98 for the present operating margin

-1.0 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fusion Fuel Green Ltd stands at -7.11. The total capital return value is set at -0.43.

Based on Fusion Fuel Green Ltd (HTOO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.86 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.2.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -10.54 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.69. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.53for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.54.

Conclusion

To sum up, Fusion Fuel Green Ltd (HTOO) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.