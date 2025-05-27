Evaluating the Impact of -1.53 Increase on VAALCO Energy, Inc’s (EGY) Stock

The stock of VAALCO Energy, Inc (EGY) has seen a -8.02% decrease in the past week, with a -6.69% drop in the past month, and a -26.38% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.36% for EGY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.71% for EGY’s stock, with a -32.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in VAALCO Energy, Inc (NYSE: EGY) Right Now?

VAALCO Energy, Inc (NYSE: EGY) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 5.77x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.84. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for EGY is 102.34M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.46% of that float. On May 27, 2025, the average trading volume of EGY was 994.69K shares.

EGY) stock’s latest price update

The stock of VAALCO Energy, Inc (NYSE: EGY) has decreased by -1.53 when compared to last closing price of 3.26.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -8.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-16 that Vaalco Energy management successfully treated a sour crude well, boosting production and exceeding guidance. EGY’s balance sheet remains strong with cash and no debt. Temporary negative production comparisons are expected due to FPSO refurbishment.

EGY Trading at -9.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EGY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.61%, as shares sank -6.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EGY fell by -8.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.40. In addition, VAALCO Energy, Inc saw -26.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EGY starting from Pruckl Thor, who sale 10,169 shares at the price of $3.95 back on Mar 24 ’25. After this action, Pruckl Thor now owns 174,992 shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc, valued at $40,168 using the latest closing price.

Thor Pruckl, the Officer of VAALCO Energy, Inc, proposed sale 10,169 shares at $3.95 during a trade that took place back on Mar 24 ’25, which means that Thor Pruckl is holding shares at $40,208 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EGY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.34 for the present operating margin

0.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for VAALCO Energy, Inc stands at 0.15. The total capital return value is set at 0.17. Equity return is now at value 11.83, with 6.65 for asset returns.

Based on VAALCO Energy, Inc (EGY), the company’s capital structure generated 0.16 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.29. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.19. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 86.01.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 286.56 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.21. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 70.43for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.

Conclusion

To sum up, VAALCO Energy, Inc (EGY) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.