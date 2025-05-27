Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (EPRT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: EPRT)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.54 in comparison to its previous close of 31.71, however, the company has experienced a -1.21% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-22 that REITs have been in the penalty box for nearly 3.5 years now. This has opened up some highly compelling opportunities in the sector. I share my top 2 high-yield REIT picks right now.

Is It Worth Investing in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: EPRT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: EPRT) is 27.47x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EPRT is 1.13. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for EPRT is 196.32M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.74% of that float. On May 27, 2025, EPRT’s average trading volume was 1.86M shares.

EPRT’s Market Performance

EPRT stock saw an increase of -1.21% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 1.11% and a quarterly increase of -0.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.77%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.92% for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (EPRT). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.10% for EPRT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -0.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EPRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EPRT stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for EPRT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EPRT in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $33.50 based on the research report published on February 19, 2025 of the current year 2025.

CapitalOne, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EPRT reach a price target of $35. The rating they have provided for EPRT stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on February 12th, 2025.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to EPRT, setting the target price at $35.94 in the report published on December 17th of the previous year.

EPRT Trading at 0.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EPRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.77%, as shares surge +0.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EPRT fell by -1.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.91. In addition, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc saw 1.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EPRT starting from Mavoides Peter M., who sale 42,632 shares at the price of $32.02 back on Apr 29 ’25. After this action, Mavoides Peter M. now owns 453,760 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc, valued at $1,365,077 using the latest closing price.

Mavoides Peter M., the President and CEO of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc, sale 35,493 shares at $32.01 during a trade that took place back on Apr 30 ’25, which means that Mavoides Peter M. is holding 418,267 shares at $1,136,131 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EPRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.64 for the present operating margin

0.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc stands at 0.45. The total capital return value is set at 0.05. Equity return is now at value 6.01, with 3.83 for asset returns.

Based on Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (EPRT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.36 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.15. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.56. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.52.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 438.52 million with net debt to EBITDA at 4.59. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 17.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.87for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.08.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (EPRT) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.