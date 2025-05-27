Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Essent Group Ltd (NYSE: ESNT)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.36 in comparison to its previous close of 57.81, however, the company has experienced a -3.73% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-22 that HAMILTON, Bermuda–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Essent Group Ltd. Announces David Benson and April Galda Joyce Have Joined Board of Directors.

Is It Worth Investing in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE: ESNT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Essent Group Ltd (NYSE: ESNT) is above average at 8.43x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.81.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ESNT is 98.00M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.44% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ESNT on May 27, 2025 was 745.64K shares.

ESNT’s Market Performance

ESNT stock saw an increase of -3.73% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 2.62% and a quarterly increase of 2.09%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.32%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.19% for Essent Group Ltd (ESNT). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.11% for ESNT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -1.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ESNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ESNT stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for ESNT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ESNT in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $60 based on the research report published on April 08, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ESNT reach a price target of $58, previously predicting the price at $69. The rating they have provided for ESNT stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on January 06th, 2025.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Outperform” to ESNT, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on August 05th of the previous year.

ESNT Trading at 1.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.32%, as shares surge +3.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ESNT fell by -3.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.25. In addition, Essent Group Ltd saw 5.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ESNT starting from KASMAR ROY JAMES, who sale 3,235 shares at the price of $58.82 back on May 15 ’25. After this action, KASMAR ROY JAMES now owns 23,905 shares of Essent Group Ltd, valued at $190,283 using the latest closing price.

KASMAR ROY JAMES, the Director of Essent Group Ltd, proposed sale 3,235 shares at $59.47 during a trade that took place back on May 15 ’25, which means that KASMAR ROY JAMES is holding shares at $192,385 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ESNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.56 for the present operating margin

0.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Essent Group Ltd stands at 0.72. The total capital return value is set at 0.08. Equity return is now at value 13.29, with 10.50 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 896.59 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.23. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.83for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.08.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.