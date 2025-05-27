Ermenegildo Zegna N.V (ZGN) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V (NYSE: ZGN)’s stock price has decreased by -0.83 compared to its previous closing price of 8.48. However, the company has seen a -2.77% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-21 that MILAN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (NYSE:ZGN) (the “Company” and, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, the “Ermenegildo Zegna Group” or the “Group”) today announced the publication of the convocation notice for its Annual General Meeting (“AGM”), which will be held on Thursday, June 26, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. CET at the Steigenberger Airport Hotel Amsterdam, Stationsplein ZW 951, 1117 CE Schiphol-Oost, the Netherlands. The convocation notice, explanatory notes, and other AGM mate.

Is It Worth Investing in Ermenegildo Zegna N.V (NYSE: ZGN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ermenegildo Zegna N.V (NYSE: ZGN) is above average at 25.64x. The 36-month beta value for ZGN is also noteworthy at 0.73. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ZGN is 55.45M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.39% of that float. The average trading volume of ZGN on May 27, 2025 was 954.43K shares.

ZGN’s Market Performance

ZGN’s stock has seen a -2.77% decrease for the week, with a 9.36% rise in the past month and a -1.98% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.63% for Ermenegildo Zegna N.V The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.34% for ZGN stock, with a simple moving average of -0.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZGN stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for ZGN by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ZGN in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $10 based on the research report published on February 18, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Underweight” to ZGN, setting the target price at $7.20 in the report published on November 22nd of the previous year.

ZGN Trading at 10.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.54%, as shares surge +4.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZGN fell by -2.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.30. In addition, Ermenegildo Zegna N.V saw 1.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZGN starting from Tagliabue Gianluca Ambrogio, who proposed sale 46,000 shares at the price of $7.91 back on May 07 ’25. After this action, Tagliabue Gianluca Ambrogio now owns shares of Ermenegildo Zegna N.V, valued at $363,860 using the latest closing price.

Sartori Alessandro, the Director of Ermenegildo Zegna N.V, proposed sale 16,000 shares at $7.91 during a trade that took place back on May 07 ’25, which means that Sartori Alessandro is holding shares at $126,560 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.08 for the present operating margin

0.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ermenegildo Zegna N.V stands at 0.04. The total capital return value is set at 0.06. Equity return is now at value 8.89, with 2.78 for asset returns.

Based on Ermenegildo Zegna N.V (ZGN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.53 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.2.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 406.23 million with net debt to EBITDA at 4.37. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.83. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.19for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

In summary, Ermenegildo Zegna N.V (ZGN) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.