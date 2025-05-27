EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE: EPAM)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.59 in comparison to its previous close of 180.63, however, the company has experienced a -4.17% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-26 that Investors with an interest in Computers – IT Services stocks have likely encountered both Cognizant (CTSH) and Epam (EPAM). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks?

Is It Worth Investing in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE: EPAM) Right Now?

EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE: EPAM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60x compared to its average ratio. EPAM has 36-month beta value of 1.74. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 7 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for EPAM is 54.59M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.34% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EPAM on May 27, 2025 was 810.91K shares.

EPAM’s Market Performance

The stock of EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM) has seen a -4.17% decrease in the past week, with a 11.34% rise in the past month, and a -15.16% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.19% for EPAM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.60% for EPAM’s stock, with a -14.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EPAM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EPAM stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for EPAM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EPAM in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $170 based on the research report published on April 16, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EPAM reach a price target of $290, previously predicting the price at $250. The rating they have provided for EPAM stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 17th, 2024.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to EPAM, setting the target price at $295 in the report published on December 06th of the previous year.

EPAM Trading at 5.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EPAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.60%, as shares surge +10.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EPAM fell by -4.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $173.17. In addition, EPAM Systems Inc saw -24.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EPAM starting from Shnayder Boris, who sale 10,500 shares at the price of $183.97 back on May 22 ’25. After this action, Shnayder Boris now owns 15,534 shares of EPAM Systems Inc, valued at $1,931,685 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EPAM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.11 for the present operating margin

0.3 for the gross margin

The net margin for EPAM Systems Inc stands at 0.08. The total capital return value is set at 0.14. Equity return is now at value 11.57, with 9.05 for asset returns.

Based on EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.04 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 2.87.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 671.69 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.5. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.84. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.46for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.06.

Conclusion

To put it simply, EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.