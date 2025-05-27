Enviri Corp’s (NVRI) Stock: A 2.91% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Enviri Corp (NVRI) has gone down by -5.16% for the week, with a 13.04% rise in the past month and a 11.87% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.07% for NVRI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.91% for NVRI’s stock, with a -9.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Enviri Corp (NYSE: NVRI) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NVRI is 1.79. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for NVRI is 76.09M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.43% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NVRI on May 27, 2025 was 954.46K shares.

NVRI) stock’s latest price update

Enviri Corp (NYSE: NVRI)’s stock price has plunge by -1.57relation to previous closing price of 7.66. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -5.16% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-01 that Enviri Corporation (NYSE:NVRI ) Q1 2025 Results Conference Call May 1, 2025 9:00 AM ET Company Participants Dave Martin – Vice President, Investor Relations Nick Grasberger – Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Tom Vadaketh – Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Larry Solow – CJS Securities Rob Brown – Lake Street Capital Markets Davis Baynton – BMO Capital Markets. Operator Good morning.

Analysts’ Opinion of NVRI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NVRI stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for NVRI by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for NVRI in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $7 based on the research report published on July 12, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NVRI reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for NVRI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 30th, 2022.

NVRI Trading at 12.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVRI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.84%, as shares surge +12.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVRI fell by -5.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.33. In addition, Enviri Corp saw -2.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NVRI starting from Hochman Russell C., who purchase 40,127 shares at the price of $6.27 back on Mar 14 ’25. After this action, Hochman Russell C. now owns 120,357 shares of Enviri Corp, valued at $251,596 using the latest closing price.

Vadaketh Tom George, the SVP and CFO of Enviri Corp, purchase 40,297 shares at $6.20 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14 ’25, which means that Vadaketh Tom George is holding 132,431 shares at $250,003 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NVRI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.02 for the present operating margin

0.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enviri Corp stands at -0.05. The total capital return value is set at 0.02. Equity return is now at value -26.25, with -4.36 for asset returns.

Based on Enviri Corp (NVRI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.79 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.05. The debt to equity ratio resting at 3.86. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.36.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 204.31 million with net debt to EBITDA at 7.57. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.19for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.28.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Enviri Corp (NVRI) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.