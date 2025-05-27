Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ: ENPH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41x compared to its average ratio. ENPH has 36-month beta value of 1.71. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 19 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The public float for ENPH is 126.24M, and currently, short sellers hold a 13.30% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ENPH on May 27, 2025 was 5.90M shares.

ENPH) stock’s latest price update

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ: ENPH)’s stock price has plunge by 1.44relation to previous closing price of 39.64. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -17.57% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-26 that FSLR edges out ENPH in terms of fundamentals, but both face declining EPS estimates and weak stock performance, making them unfit for immediate investment.

ENPH’s Market Performance

Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) has experienced a -17.57% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -14.14% drop in the past month, and a -37.98% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.55% for ENPH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.51% for ENPH stock, with a simple moving average of -46.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ENPH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ENPH stocks, with BNP Paribas Exane repeating the rating for ENPH by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for ENPH in the upcoming period, according to BNP Paribas Exane is $40 based on the research report published on May 13, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ENPH reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for ENPH stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on May 13th, 2025.

Barclays gave a rating of “Underweight” to ENPH, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on May 13th of the current year.

ENPH Trading at -22.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.57%, as shares sank -13.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENPH fell by -17.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.96. In addition, Enphase Energy Inc saw -41.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ENPH starting from Kothandaraman Badrinarayanan, who purchase 4,000 shares at the price of $46.35 back on Apr 25 ’25. After this action, Kothandaraman Badrinarayanan now owns 1,598,696 shares of Enphase Energy Inc, valued at $185,390 using the latest closing price.

Yang Mandy, the EVP, Chief Financial Officer of Enphase Energy Inc, sale 1,319 shares at $63.32 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10 ’25, which means that Yang Mandy is holding 78,524 shares at $83,519 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ENPH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.1 for the present operating margin

0.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enphase Energy Inc stands at 0.1. The total capital return value is set at 0.07. Equity return is now at value 17.13, with 4.68 for asset returns.

Based on Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH), the company’s capital structure generated 0.6 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.42. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.49. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 15.93.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 203.14 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.33. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.31for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.90.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.