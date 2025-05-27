Energizer Holdings Inc (ENR) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE: ENR) has increased by 0.39 when compared to last closing price of 22.82. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.10% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-22 that Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz offers exceptional GARP potential, trading at under 7x forward earnings with robust growth, a dominant fintech super-app, and a hefty dividend yield. Recent share price weakness is driven by temporary headwinds: Turkey expansion costs, Hepsiburada losses, and regulatory changes, but I think these are likely to fade in 2H 2025. Kaspi’s business is well-diversified, showing rapid revenue growth and high user engagement, with significant expansion potential in Turkey’s large, underpenetrated market.

Is It Worth Investing in Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE: ENR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE: ENR) is 31.27x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ENR is 0.68. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ENR is 65.39M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.12% of that float. On May 27, 2025, ENR’s average trading volume was 811.03K shares.

ENR’s Market Performance

The stock of Energizer Holdings Inc (ENR) has seen a -4.10% decrease in the past week, with a -15.59% drop in the past month, and a -25.20% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.22% for ENR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.01% for ENR’s stock, with a -26.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ENR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ENR stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for ENR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ENR in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $39 based on the research report published on November 20, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ENR reach a price target of $36, previously predicting the price at $34. The rating they have provided for ENR stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on November 20th, 2024.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to ENR, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on August 27th of the previous year.

ENR Trading at -14.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.79%, as shares sank -15.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENR fell by -4.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.12. In addition, Energizer Holdings Inc saw -34.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ENR starting from VITALE ROBERT V, who purchase 21,009 shares at the price of $23.55 back on May 21 ’25. After this action, VITALE ROBERT V now owns 23,309 shares of Energizer Holdings Inc, valued at $494,762 using the latest closing price.

Mulligan Donal L, the Director of Energizer Holdings Inc, purchase 10,000 shares at $23.66 during a trade that took place back on May 19 ’25, which means that Mulligan Donal L is holding 10,000 shares at $236,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ENR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.14 for the present operating margin

0.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Energizer Holdings Inc stands at 0.02. The total capital return value is set at 0.12. Equity return is now at value 33.46, with 1.28 for asset returns.

Based on Energizer Holdings Inc (ENR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.96 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.09. The debt to equity ratio resting at 24.32. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.69.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 330.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at 8.69. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.1for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.86.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Energizer Holdings Inc (ENR) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.