Enel Chile S.A. ADR (ENIC) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Enel Chile S.A. ADR (NYSE: ENIC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18x compared to its average ratio. ENIC has 36-month beta value of 0.92. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ENIC is 1.38B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.05% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ENIC on May 27, 2025 was 837.84K shares.

ENIC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Enel Chile S.A. ADR (NYSE: ENIC) has increased by 0.27 when compared to last closing price of 3.67. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.08% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-04-29 that SANTIAGO, Chile, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Enel Chile (NYSE: ENIC) announced that it filed its 2024 annual report on Form 20–F with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on April 29, 2025. Enel Chile is an integrated utility company engaged in the electricity generation, distribution, and services businesses in Chile through its subsidiaries and affiliates, including Enel Generación Chile S.A.

ENIC’s Market Performance

Enel Chile S.A. ADR (ENIC) has seen a -1.08% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 6.98% gain in the past month and a 6.67% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.09% for ENIC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.70% for ENIC’s stock, with a 21.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ENIC

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ENIC reach a price target of $3.74. The rating they have provided for ENIC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 29th, 2021.

ENIC Trading at 6.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENIC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.69%, as shares surge +7.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENIC fell by -1.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.74. In addition, Enel Chile S.A. ADR saw 27.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ENIC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.06 for the present operating margin

0.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enel Chile S.A. ADR stands at -0.0. The total capital return value is set at 15.79. Equity return is now at value 3.67, with 1.39 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Enel Chile S.A. ADR (ENIC) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.