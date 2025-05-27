Empire State Realty Trust Inc’s (ESRT) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, ESRT stock has gone down by -6.79%, with a monthly gain of 2.54% and a quarterly plunge of -15.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.37%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.13% for Empire State Realty Trust Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.37% for ESRT stock, with a simple moving average of -23.89% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: ESRT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is above average at 24.00x. The 36-month beta value for ESRT is also noteworthy at 1.67. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ESRT is 137.17M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.27% of that float. The average trading volume of ESRT on May 27, 2025 was 1.49M shares.

ESRT) stock’s latest price update

Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: ESRT)’s stock price has plunge by 0.14relation to previous closing price of 7.27. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -6.79% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-16 that NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) (the “Company”), today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.035 per share for the second quarter of 2025, payable to holders of the Company’s Class A common stock and Class B common stock and to holders of Empire State Realty OP, L.P.’s (“ESRO”) Series ES, Series 250 and Series 60 operating partnership units (NYSE Arca: ESBA, FISK and OGCP, respectively) and Series PR operating partnership uni.

Analysts’ Opinion of ESRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ESRT stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for ESRT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ESRT in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $10 based on the research report published on March 25, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “Outperform” to ESRT, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on May 23rd of the previous year.

ESRT Trading at -2.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.37%, as shares surge +1.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ESRT fell by -6.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.46. In addition, Empire State Realty Trust Inc saw -29.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ESRT starting from Durels Thomas P., who sale 11,843 shares at the price of $8.02 back on Mar 24 ’25. After this action, Durels Thomas P. now owns 44,185 shares of Empire State Realty Trust Inc, valued at $94,981 using the latest closing price.

Durels Thomas P., the EVP, Real Estate of Empire State Realty Trust Inc, sale 5,779 shares at $8.03 during a trade that took place back on Mar 21 ’25, which means that Durels Thomas P. is holding 56,028 shares at $46,405 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ESRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.2 for the present operating margin

0.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Empire State Realty Trust Inc stands at 0.07. The total capital return value is set at 0.04. Equity return is now at value 5.44, with 1.33 for asset returns.

Based on Empire State Realty Trust Inc (ESRT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.54 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.01. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.17. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.81.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 343.53 million with net debt to EBITDA at 5.47. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.73for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.19.

Conclusion

In summary, Empire State Realty Trust Inc (ESRT) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.