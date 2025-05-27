Embecta Corp (EMBC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Embecta Corp (NASDAQ: EMBC)’s stock price has increased by 2.00 compared to its previous closing price of 10.51. However, the company has seen a -10.86% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-22 that PARSIPPANY, N.J., May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Embecta Corp. (“embecta”; “The Company”) (Nasdaq: EMBC), a global diabetes care company with a 100-year legacy in insulin delivery, will host its inaugural Analyst and Investor Day today to showcase its phased approach for value creation and present its long range financial plan (“LRP”).

Is It Worth Investing in Embecta Corp (NASDAQ: EMBC) Right Now?

Embecta Corp (NASDAQ: EMBC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 11.82x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.11. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for EMBC is 54.39M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.40% of that float. On May 27, 2025, the average trading volume of EMBC was 620.82K shares.

EMBC’s Market Performance

EMBC stock saw a decrease of -10.86% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -8.81% and a quarterly a decrease of -21.96%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.70%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.57% for Embecta Corp (EMBC). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.50% for EMBC’s stock, with a -29.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EMBC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EMBC stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for EMBC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EMBC in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $15 based on the research report published on April 10, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EMBC reach a price target of $20, previously predicting the price at $13. The rating they have provided for EMBC stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on December 02nd, 2024.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to EMBC, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on November 27th of the previous year.

EMBC Trading at -12.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EMBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.70%, as shares sank -9.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EMBC fell by -10.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.11. In addition, Embecta Corp saw -48.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EMBC starting from Melcher David F, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $10.60 back on May 23 ’25. After this action, Melcher David F now owns 86,681 shares of Embecta Corp, valued at $105,995 using the latest closing price.

Melcher David F, the Director of Embecta Corp, purchase 13,000 shares at $13.67 during a trade that took place back on Feb 25 ’25, which means that Melcher David F is holding 76,681 shares at $177,646 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EMBC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.16 for the present operating margin

0.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Embecta Corp stands at 0.05. The total capital return value is set at 0.2.

Based on Embecta Corp (EMBC), the company’s capital structure generated 1.9 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.03. The debt to equity ratio resting at -2.11. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.99.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 199.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at 6.65. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.82. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.82for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.96. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.48.

Conclusion

To sum up, Embecta Corp (EMBC) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.