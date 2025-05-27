Ellington Financial Inc (EFC) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE: EFC) has dropped by -0.47 compared to previous close of 12.66. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -4.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-08 that Ellington Financial, Inc. (NYSE:EFC ) Q1 2025 Results Conference Call May 8, 2025 11:00 AM ET Company Participants Alaael-Deen Shilleh – Associate General Counsel & Secretary Larry Penn – CEO Mark Tecotzky – Co-CIO JR Herlihy – CFO Conference Call Participants Crispin Love – Piper Sandler Trevor Cranston – Citizens JMP Randy Binner – B. Riley Operator Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by.

Is It Worth Investing in Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE: EFC) Right Now?

Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE: EFC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13x compared to its average ratio. EFC has 36-month beta value of 1.00. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for EFC is 92.16M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.68% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EFC on May 27, 2025 was 1.19M shares.

EFC’s Market Performance

The stock of Ellington Financial Inc (EFC) has seen a -4.91% decrease in the past week, with a -1.41% drop in the past month, and a -3.96% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.17% for EFC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.81% for EFC’s stock, with a simple moving average of -0.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EFC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EFC stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for EFC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EFC in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $13.50 based on the research report published on December 06, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EFC reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for EFC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 19th, 2023.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Outperform” to EFC, setting the target price at $13.75 in the report published on May 15th of the previous year.

EFC Trading at -1.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.69%, as shares sank -2.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EFC fell by -4.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.96. In addition, Ellington Financial Inc saw 3.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EFC starting from Vranos Michael W, who sale 14,361 shares at the price of $12.58 back on Oct 15 ’24. After this action, Vranos Michael W now owns 153,998 shares of Ellington Financial Inc, valued at $180,647 using the latest closing price.

Vranos Michael W, the Co-Chief Investment Officer of Ellington Financial Inc, sale 14,000 shares at $12.48 during a trade that took place back on Oct 14 ’24, which means that Vranos Michael W is holding 168,359 shares at $174,706 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.78 for the present operating margin

0.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ellington Financial Inc stands at 0.76. The total capital return value is set at 0.01. Equity return is now at value 9.59, with 0.95 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.22.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Ellington Financial Inc (EFC) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.