Ecolab, Inc (ECL) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ecolab, Inc (NYSE: ECL) is above average at 35.52x. The 36-month beta value for ECL is also noteworthy at 1.04. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 14 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ECL is 253.76M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.21% of that float. The average trading volume of ECL on May 27, 2025 was 1.45M shares.

ECL) stock’s latest price update

Ecolab, Inc (NYSE: ECL)’s stock price has plunge by 0.55relation to previous closing price of 259.66. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.78% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-22 that ST. PAUL, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ecolab Inc. will host its 2025 Investor Day on Thursday, September 4, starting at 8:00 a.m. (CT) in Eagan, MN. Christophe Beck chairman and chief executive officer, Scott Kirkland chief financial officer, and other members of the Ecolab senior leadership team will provide an in-depth review of the company’s strategy, growth drivers, and financial objectives. The event will include formal presentations, Q&A sessions, a leadership luncheon, and interactive se.

ECL’s Market Performance

Ecolab, Inc (ECL) has seen a 0.78% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 8.94% gain in the past month and a -1.03% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.11% for ECL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.59% for ECL stock, with a simple moving average of 4.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ECL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ECL stocks, with Seaport Research Partners repeating the rating for ECL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ECL in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Research Partners is $290 based on the research report published on April 21, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ECL reach a price target of $230. The rating they have provided for ECL stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on April 16th, 2025.

Redburn Atlantic gave a rating of “Neutral” to ECL, setting the target price at $270 in the report published on March 24th of the current year.

ECL Trading at 5.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ECL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.58%, as shares surge +9.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ECL rose by +0.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $254.51. In addition, Ecolab, Inc saw 11.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ECL starting from Cook Gregory B, who sale 2,234 shares at the price of $253.00 back on May 15 ’25. After this action, Cook Gregory B now owns 9,135 shares of Ecolab, Inc, valued at $565,202 using the latest closing price.

Gregory B. Cook, the Officer of Ecolab, Inc, proposed sale 2,234 shares at $254.48 during a trade that took place back on May 15 ’25, which means that Gregory B. Cook is holding shares at $568,508 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ECL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.18 for the present operating margin

0.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ecolab, Inc stands at 0.13. The total capital return value is set at 0.16. Equity return is now at value 24.62, with 9.63 for asset returns.

Based on Ecolab, Inc (ECL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.48 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.26. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.93. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 12.43.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 3.85 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.81. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.49for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.7. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.

Conclusion

In summary, Ecolab, Inc (ECL) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.