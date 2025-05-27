Eason Technology Ltd. ADR (DXF) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 3.22. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

On May 27, 2025, the average trading volume of DXF was 385.44K shares.

DXF) stock’s latest price update

Eason Technology Ltd. ADR (AMEX: DXF)’s stock price has gone decline by -6.16 in comparison to its previous close of 7.30, however, the company has experienced a -5.12% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-23 that HONG KONG, May 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Eason Technology Limited (“Eason Technology” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DXF) today announced that it received a notice from NYSE Regulation indicating that the Company is not in compliance with the continued listing standards of NYSE American LLC (“NYSE American” or the “Exchange”). The Company failed to timely file its Form 20-F for the period ended December 31, 2024 (the “2024 Form 20-F”) by the filing due date of May 15, 2025 (the “Filing Delinquency”).

DXF’s Market Performance

Eason Technology Ltd. ADR (DXF) has seen a -5.12% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 6.20% gain in the past month and a -48.65% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.53% for DXF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.75% for DXF’s stock, with a -30.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DXF Trading at -4.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DXF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.13%, as shares surge +0.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DXF fell by -5.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.12. In addition, Eason Technology Ltd. ADR saw 328.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DXF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

42.21 for the present operating margin

1.0 for the gross margin

The net margin for Eason Technology Ltd. ADR stands at 42.21. The total capital return value is set at 54.52. Equity return is now at value -240.23, with -97.73 for asset returns.

Based on Eason Technology Ltd. ADR (DXF), the company’s capital structure generated 1.21 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.06. The debt to equity ratio resting at -5.87. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -16.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -3.18. The receivables turnover for the company is -0.34for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is -0.19.

Conclusion

To sum up, Eason Technology Ltd. ADR (DXF) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.