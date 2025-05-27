dMY Squared Technology Group Inc (DMYY) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DMYY is -0.01.

The public float for DMYY is 2.14M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.61% of that float. On May 27, 2025, DMYY’s average trading volume was 123.89K shares.

DMYY) stock’s latest price update

The stock of dMY Squared Technology Group Inc (AMEX: DMYY) has increased by 5.36 when compared to last closing price of 14.17.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 13.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

DMYY’s Market Performance

DMYY’s stock has risen by 13.80% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 24.00% and a quarterly rise of 37.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.33% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.11% for dMY Squared Technology Group Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.20% for DMYY’s stock, with a 34.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DMYY Trading at 23.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DMYY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.33%, as shares surge +13.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DMYY rose by +13.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.43. In addition, dMY Squared Technology Group Inc saw 40.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DMYY starting from Sandia Investment Management L, who sale 42,400 shares at the price of $10.55 back on Oct 18 ’24. After this action, Sandia Investment Management L now owns 327,815 shares of dMY Squared Technology Group Inc, valued at $447,439 using the latest closing price.

Sandia Investment Management L, the 10% Owner of dMY Squared Technology Group Inc, sale 26,410 shares at $10.55 during a trade that took place back on Oct 14 ’24, which means that Sandia Investment Management L is holding 370,215 shares at $278,697 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DMYY

The total capital return value is set at -0.05. Equity return is now at value -31.20, with -19.82 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -0.38 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.0. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.10.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of dMY Squared Technology Group Inc (DMYY) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.