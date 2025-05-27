Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Company’s 36-month beta value is 2.41.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for DHC is 216.58M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.74% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DHC on May 27, 2025 was 875.53K shares.

DHC) stock’s latest price update

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ: DHC)’s stock price has soared by 4.32 in relation to previous closing price of 3.01. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-20 that NEWTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Chris Bilotto and Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer Matthew Brown will be presenting at Nareit’s REITweek 2025 Investor Conference in New York, NY on Tuesday, June 3, 2025 at 1:45 p.m. Eastern Time. A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available in a listen-only mode on the company’s website at https://www.dhcreit.com/investors/events-and-presenta.

DHC’s Market Performance

Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) has experienced a 0.32% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 37.72% rise in the past month, and a 30.29% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.53% for DHC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.66% for DHC’s stock, with a 11.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DHC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DHC stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for DHC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DHC in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $4.50 based on the research report published on April 03, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DHC reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for DHC stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on December 10th, 2020.

DHC Trading at 23.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.46%, as shares surge +38.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DHC rose by +0.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.81. In addition, Diversified Healthcare Trust saw 36.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DHC starting from Brown Matthew C., who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $2.55 back on Nov 13 ’24. After this action, Brown Matthew C. now owns 86,282 shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust, valued at $5,098 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.02 for the present operating margin

0.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Diversified Healthcare Trust stands at -0.19. The total capital return value is set at 0.01. Equity return is now at value -13.96, with -5.66 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 229.86 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.91. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.3.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.