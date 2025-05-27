Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Digital Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: DLR) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.10 in relation to its previous close of 167.95. However, the company has experienced a -1.13% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-25 that REITs offer diversified, inflation-hedged income and capital appreciation, making them a compelling addition to any long-term investment portfolio. Current REIT valuations are attractive, with strong growth projected in sectors like data centers, industrial, net lease, and residential properties. I recommend focusing on quality REITs trading below historical multiples, emphasizing margin of safety and reliable dividend growth.

Is It Worth Investing in Digital Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: DLR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Digital Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: DLR) is above average at 156.29x. The 36-month beta value for DLR is also noteworthy at 0.97. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 7 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for DLR is 336.29M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.53% of that float. The average trading volume of DLR on May 27, 2025 was 2.35M shares.

DLR’s Market Performance

DLR’s stock has seen a -1.13% decrease for the week, with a 9.35% rise in the past month and a 5.28% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.77% for Digital Realty Trust Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.26% for DLR’s stock, with a 2.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DLR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DLR stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for DLR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DLR in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $210 based on the research report published on May 19, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Scotiabank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DLR reach a price target of $208. The rating they have provided for DLR stocks is “Sector Outperform” according to the report published on February 18th, 2025.

JMP Securities gave a rating of “Mkt Outperform” to DLR, setting the target price at $220 in the report published on January 27th of the current year.

DLR Trading at 8.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DLR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.92%, as shares surge +5.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DLR fell by -1.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $166.02. In addition, Digital Realty Trust Inc saw -5.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DLR starting from Mercier Matt, who sale 2,518 shares at the price of $187.40 back on Dec 12 ’24. After this action, Mercier Matt now owns 0 shares of Digital Realty Trust Inc, valued at $471,873 using the latest closing price.

Mercier Matt, the Officer of Digital Realty Trust Inc, proposed sale 2,518 shares at $187.39 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12 ’24, which means that Mercier Matt is holding shares at $471,861 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DLR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.13 for the present operating margin

0.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Digital Realty Trust Inc stands at 0.03. The total capital return value is set at 0.02. Equity return is now at value 2.14, with 0.98 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.87 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -0.86. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.64.

Conclusion

In summary, Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.