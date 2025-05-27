DHT Holdings Inc (DHT) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE: DHT)’s stock price has plunge by 3.18relation to previous closing price of 11.33. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.68% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-23 that I use YCharts’ Value Score and Ben Graham Formula to identify large-cap stocks offering strong value relative to profits, assets, and dividends. Eighteen of twenty-four ‘safer’ lowest-priced Dividend Dogs of the GVAS are fair-priced and ready to buy for income-focused investors. Top ten GVAS stocks are projected to deliver 17.99% to 68.74% net gains by May 2026, with average risk 29% below the market.

Is It Worth Investing in DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE: DHT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE: DHT) is above average at 10.55x. The 36-month beta value for DHT is also noteworthy at -0.02. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for DHT is 126.50M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.96% of that float. The average trading volume of DHT on May 27, 2025 was 1.78M shares.

DHT’s Market Performance

The stock of DHT Holdings Inc (DHT) has seen a -0.68% decrease in the past week, with a 11.97% rise in the past month, and a 8.95% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.42% for DHT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.12% for DHT’s stock, with a 10.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DHT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DHT stocks, with Kepler repeating the rating for DHT by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for DHT in the upcoming period, according to Kepler is $9.70 based on the research report published on December 12, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DHT reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for DHT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 15th, 2024.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to DHT, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on March 21st of the previous year.

DHT Trading at 8.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DHT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.31%, as shares surge +10.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DHT fell by -0.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.23. In addition, DHT Holdings Inc saw 25.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DHT starting from Rossini Sophie, who proposed sale 15,000 shares at the price of $10.75 back on Feb 24 ’25. After this action, Rossini Sophie now owns shares of DHT Holdings Inc, valued at $161,250 using the latest closing price.

Kramer Jeremy, the Director of DHT Holdings Inc, proposed sale 27,027 shares at $11.36 during a trade that took place back on Aug 19 ’24, which means that Kramer Jeremy is holding shares at $307,027 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DHT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.38 for the present operating margin

0.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for DHT Holdings Inc stands at 0.33. The total capital return value is set at 0.15. Equity return is now at value 17.04, with 12.19 for asset returns.

Based on DHT Holdings Inc (DHT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.26 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.79. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.34. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 7.64.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 324.35 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.9. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.99. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.73for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.59.

Conclusion

In summary, DHT Holdings Inc (DHT) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.