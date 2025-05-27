Devon Energy Corp (DVN) Stock Sees a0.06 Increase

In the past week, DVN stock has gone down by -4.62%, with a monthly decline of -0.54% and a quarterly plunge of -13.10%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.93%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.11% for Devon Energy Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.34% for DVN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -14.89% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE: DVN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Devon Energy Corp (NYSE: DVN) is 7.09x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DVN is 1.08. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 7 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for DVN is 609.29M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.41% of that float. On May 27, 2025, DVN’s average trading volume was 9.45M shares.

Devon Energy Corp (NYSE: DVN) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.06 compared to its previous closing price of 31.16. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-27 that DVN’s interlinked position to the volatile oil/ gas spot prices have already triggered the moderating stock prices, as similarly observed in its peers. This is especially since the new US administration’s tariffs trigger higher recessionary risks, with the IEA downgrading the global oil demand growth in 2025. Even so, DVN has made great efforts to emerge stronger from the ongoing market uncertainties, with the expanded production outputs well balancing the decline in spot prices.

Analysts’ Opinion of DVN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DVN stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for DVN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DVN in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $45 based on the research report published on January 15, 2025 of the current year 2025.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DVN reach a price target of $44. The rating they have provided for DVN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 14th, 2025.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to DVN, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on January 03rd of the current year.

DVN Trading at -3.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DVN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.93%, as shares sank -1.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DVN fell by -4.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.93. In addition, Devon Energy Corp saw -4.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DVN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.23 for the present operating margin

0.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Devon Energy Corp stands at 0.17. The total capital return value is set at 0.14. Equity return is now at value 20.88, with 9.98 for asset returns.

Based on Devon Energy Corp (DVN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.38 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.76. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.62. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 8.51.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 7.37 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.03. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.18for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Devon Energy Corp (DVN) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.