Destiny Tech100 Inc (DXYZ) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Destiny Tech100 Inc (NYSE: DXYZ) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22x compared to its average ratio. DXYZ has 36-month beta value of 9.28.

The public float for DXYZ is 9.76M, and currently, short sellers hold a 13.15% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DXYZ on May 27, 2025 was 545.60K shares.

DXYZ) stock’s latest price update

Destiny Tech100 Inc (NYSE: DXYZ)’s stock price has plunge by 7.84relation to previous closing price of 43.35. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 15.92% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-04-23 that 10 out of 22 CEF sectors were positive on price and 5 out of 22 sectors were positive on NAV last week. Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund is jumping on the CLO bandwagon. CLM/CRF announces a rights offering.

DXYZ’s Market Performance

DXYZ’s stock has risen by 15.92% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 31.32% and a quarterly rise of 4.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.86% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.06% for Destiny Tech100 Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 18.34% for DXYZ’s stock, with a 36.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DXYZ Trading at 26.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DXYZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.86%, as shares surge +19.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +59.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DXYZ rose by +15.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +371.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.50. In addition, Destiny Tech100 Inc saw -20.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DXYZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

9.15 for the present operating margin

0.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Destiny Tech100 Inc stands at 9.15. The total capital return value is set at 0.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 267.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 227.39for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.03.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Destiny Tech100 Inc (DXYZ) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.