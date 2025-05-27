Designer Brands Inc (DBI) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Designer Brands Inc (NYSE: DBI)’s stock price has dropped by -6.89 in relation to previous closing price of 3.34. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -15.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-21 that COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI), one of the world’s largest designers, producers and retailers of footwear and accessories, announced the Company will issue its first quarter 2025 earnings on June 10, 2025. Management will host a conference call to discuss the results at 8:30 am E.T.

Is It Worth Investing in Designer Brands Inc (NYSE: DBI) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DBI is 1.76. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for DBI is 33.67M and currently, short sellers hold a 21.89% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DBI on May 27, 2025 was 1.65M shares.

DBI’s Market Performance

The stock of Designer Brands Inc (DBI) has seen a -15.03% decrease in the past week, with a 11.07% rise in the past month, and a -32.97% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.02% for DBI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.51% for DBI’s stock, with a -38.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DBI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DBI stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for DBI by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for DBI in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $5 based on the research report published on March 21, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Telsey Advisory Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DBI reach a price target of $6, previously predicting the price at $10. The rating they have provided for DBI stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on September 12th, 2024.

Telsey Advisory Group gave a rating of “Market Perform” to DBI, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on June 05th of the previous year.

DBI Trading at -4.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.24%, as shares surge +13.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DBI fell by -15.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.26. In addition, Designer Brands Inc saw -41.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DBI starting from Turner Mary, who sale 24,543 shares at the price of $2.94 back on Apr 08 ’25. After this action, Turner Mary now owns 15,839 shares of Designer Brands Inc, valued at $72,233 using the latest closing price.

MARY JANE TURNER, the Officer of Designer Brands Inc, proposed sale 24,543 shares at $2.94 during a trade that took place back on Apr 08 ’25, which means that MARY JANE TURNER is holding shares at $72,232 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DBI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.01 for the present operating margin

0.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Designer Brands Inc stands at -0.0. The total capital return value is set at 0.02. Equity return is now at value -3.31, with -0.47 for asset returns.

Based on Designer Brands Inc (DBI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.82 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.06. The debt to equity ratio resting at 4.62. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.74.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 99.53 million with net debt to EBITDA at 12.47. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 59.74for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.5. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Designer Brands Inc (DBI) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.