Denali Therapeutics Inc (DNLI) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DNLI)'s stock price has plunge by -1.76% in relation to previous closing price of 13.66. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.61% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DNLI) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DNLI is 1.36. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for DNLI is 125.78M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.34% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DNLI on May 27, 2025 was 1.44M shares.

DNLI’s Market Performance

The stock of Denali Therapeutics Inc (DNLI) has seen a -2.61% decrease in the past week, with a -13.36% drop in the past month, and a -35.07% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.88% for DNLI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.99% for DNLI’s stock, with a -37.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DNLI

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DNLI reach a price target of $33, previously predicting the price at $41. The rating they have provided for DNLI stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 07th, 2025.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to DNLI, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on February 11th of the current year.

DNLI Trading at -5.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DNLI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.92%, as shares sank -14.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DNLI fell by -2.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.75. In addition, Denali Therapeutics Inc saw -34.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DNLI starting from Ho Carole, who sale 12,255 shares at the price of $20.22 back on Jan 06 ’25. After this action, Ho Carole now owns 178,580 shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc, valued at $247,796 using the latest closing price.

Ho Carole, the Chief Medical Officer of Denali Therapeutics Inc, sale 2,907 shares at $20.81 during a trade that took place back on Jan 07 ’25, which means that Ho Carole is holding 175,673 shares at $60,495 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DNLI

The total capital return value is set at -0.44. Equity return is now at value -35.21, with -31.83 for asset returns.

Based on Denali Therapeutics Inc (DNLI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.04 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -7.52.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -414.91 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.56.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Denali Therapeutics Inc (DNLI) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.