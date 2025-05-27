Dell Technologies Inc (DELL) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELL) has increased by 2.26 when compared to last closing price of 112.11.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-26 that Dell seems to be developing a new business model focusing on the infrastructure (ISG) segment, which is more profitable. Dell operates in the data center industry with a CAGR of 26.8%, data storage industry with CAGR of 17.2% and hardware with CAGR of 7.26%. Momentum in the hardware (CSG) segment seems to be emerging and the revenue from this segment will get a boost.

Is It Worth Investing in Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELL) Right Now?

Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELL) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DELL is 1.00. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 7 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for DELL is 305.28M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.25% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DELL on May 27, 2025 was 7.94M shares.

DELL’s Market Performance

DELL stock saw an increase of 0.32% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 20.82% and a quarterly increase of 3.61%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.04%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.29% for Dell Technologies Inc (DELL). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.51% for DELL’s stock, with a 3.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DELL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DELL stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for DELL by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for DELL in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $120 based on the research report published on February 28, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to DELL, setting the target price at $144 in the report published on September 27th of the previous year.

DELL Trading at 20.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DELL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.04%, as shares surge +20.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DELL fell by -0.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $103.71. In addition, Dell Technologies Inc saw -0.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DELL starting from McGill Yvonne, who sale 8,000 shares at the price of $110.80 back on May 14 ’25. After this action, McGill Yvonne now owns 245,804 shares of Dell Technologies Inc, valued at $886,376 using the latest closing price.

Yvonne Cecille McGill, the Officer of Dell Technologies Inc, proposed sale 8,000 shares at $111.02 during a trade that took place back on May 14 ’25, which means that Yvonne Cecille McGill is holding shares at $888,160 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DELL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.06 for the present operating margin

0.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dell Technologies Inc stands at 0.05. The total capital return value is set at 0.18.

Based on Dell Technologies Inc (DELL), the company’s capital structure generated 1.06 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.18. The debt to equity ratio resting at -16.58. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 32.56.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 6.24 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 4.03. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.13for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.2. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.69.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Dell Technologies Inc (DELL) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high..