Deere & Co (DE) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Deere & Co (NYSE: DE) is above average at 24.67x. The 36-month beta value for DE is also noteworthy at 1.11. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 14 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for DE is 251.26M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.71% of that float. The average trading volume of DE on May 27, 2025 was 1.44M shares.

DE) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Deere & Co (NYSE: DE) has decreased by -1.08 when compared to last closing price of 515.65. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.03% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-26 that DE boosts precision farming with the Sentera acquisition, enhancing drone imagery and data integration for better farm decisions and sustainability.

DE’s Market Performance

Deere & Co (DE) has experienced a -4.03% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 9.81% rise in the past month, and a 5.26% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.66% for DE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.11% for DE stock, with a simple moving average of 16.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DE stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for DE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DE in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $501 based on the research report published on March 03, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DE reach a price target of $510. The rating they have provided for DE stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on December 06th, 2024.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to DE, setting the target price at $477 in the report published on November 22nd of the previous year.

DE Trading at 7.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.01%, as shares surge +11.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DE fell by -4.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $494.69. In addition, Deere & Co saw 20.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DE starting from Kalathur Rajesh, who sale 24,580 shares at the price of $500.61 back on Feb 18 ’25. After this action, Kalathur Rajesh now owns 74,878 shares of Deere & Co, valued at $12,304,921 using the latest closing price.

Kalathur Rajesh, the Officer of Deere & Co, proposed sale 24,580 shares at $500.61 during a trade that took place back on Feb 18 ’25, which means that Kalathur Rajesh is holding shares at $12,304,906 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.22 for the present operating margin

0.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Deere & Co stands at 0.13. The total capital return value is set at 0.15. Equity return is now at value 24.07, with 5.33 for asset returns.

Based on Deere & Co (DE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.74 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.14. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.88. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.03.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 14.67 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 4.33. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.82for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.73.

Conclusion

In summary, Deere & Co (DE) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.